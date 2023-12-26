News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Plane grounded in France: Guj police begin hunt to nab agents

Plane grounded in France: Guj police begin hunt to nab agents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 26, 2023 23:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Gujarat police have formed teams to unearth a suspected illegal immigration network involving "agents" and will coordinate with passengers of the plane that landed in Mumbai from France on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

IMAGE: Passengers of a plane, which was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, at the Mumbai airport, December 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said many passengers hail from Gujarat.

 

The plane, an Airbus A340, carrying 276 passengers, mostly Indians, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking.

It landed in Mumbai in the wee hours on Tuesday, an official said.

"The CID crime wants to take action against agents who had promised help to the victims to enter the US and other countries (illegally). We have formed four teams which will get information from the victims regarding the promises made to them by these agents," said superintendent of police, CID (Crime), Sanjay Kharat.

He said most of the passengers on the chartered plane that returned from France were from districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana and Anand.

"The police will coordinate with the passengers when they reach Gujarat from Mumbai to find out the agents and agencies involved and whether documents provided to them to migrate to the US and other countries were forged," he said.

The police will also try to find out as to how many people have been flown abroad this way, and who all are seeking to travel in this manner, the SP said.

He said the CID has so far received "raw information" regarding the agents involved in the incident and will be able to find out more only after questioning the concerned passengers.

Kharat said different agents involved in illegal immigration work in tandem.

"The agents working at the village and district levels are small players controlled by the kingpin who works at the international level," he added.

The Gujarat police will investigate and get a clear picture of how they operate, he said.

"Different agencies use different modus operandi based on the requirement of persons seeking to migrate like whether they require forged documents etc., and rates are fixed accordingly," the SP said, adding that victims will be questioned and police will reach the kingpin.

The charter flight, which was operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines and bound for Nicaragua, had landed at Vatry near Paris on Thursday for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when French police intervened.

French authorities launched a judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip, with a unit specialising in organised crime investigating suspected human trafficking.

In Mumbai, immigration authorities enquired from some of the 276 passengers, an official said, adding no passenger was detained and they were allowed to leave the airport by 11.30 am.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Passengers held in France quizzed by CISF, avoid media
Passengers held in France quizzed by CISF, avoid media
'Demand for sex trafficking is everywhere'
'Demand for sex trafficking is everywhere'
Plane held by France departs for India after 3 days
Plane held by France departs for India after 3 days
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bound For Managua, They Land In Mumbai

Bound For Managua, They Land In Mumbai

'Dunki' plane held in France lands in Mumbai

'Dunki' plane held in France lands in Mumbai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances