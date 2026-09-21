PLA general among two top military officials sacked in China

Discover how China's ruling Communist Party has expelled two top military officials, including the highest-ranking PLA general, General Zhang Youxia, as President Xi Jinping intensifies his sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

IMAGE: Expelled PLA General Zhang Youxia. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters/File Photo

Key Points China's Communist Party expelled General Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli for serious violations of discipline and law.

General Zhang Youxia was the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military's Central Military Commission (CMC).

The expulsions are a direct result of President Xi Jinping's extensive anti-graft campaign, initiated in 2012.

Both Zhang and Liu were decorated war heroes with combat experience from PLA campaigns against Vietnam.

Dozens of senior PLA officers have been sacked or punished under Xi's intensified anti-corruption drive.

China's ruling Communist Party on Monday expelled two senior military officials, including the highest-ranking People's Liberation Army (PLA) official, General Zhang Youxia, from the party and the military for serious discipline and law violations.

Zhang and Liu Zhenli were expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) in accordance with a decision made at a party leadership meeting in Beijing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi Jinping's Anti-Graft Campaign Intensifies

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently serving his unprecedented third five-year term, initiated the anti-graft campaign against "tigers and flies" -- big and small officials -- when he took power in 2012.

Dozens of senior PLA officers, including two defence ministers, have been sacked or punished under the intensified anti-corruption campaign carried out by Xi.Zhang, 75, and Liu, 61, were placed under investigation in January this year for serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws.

A meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday approved the Central Military Commission's (CMC) reports on the handling of Zhang and Liu's cases after deliberation.

High-Ranking Military Figures Targeted

Gen Zhang was the first-ranking Vice Chairman of the powerful seven-member CMC, the overall high command of the Chinese military headed by President Xi Jinping. Zhang's position in the CMC made him the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military.

Zhang was formally detained by military corruption investigators in January.

He was accused of corruption and of failing to rein in his close associates, family members and relatives. He was also blamed for not flagging problems to the party leadership at the first instance, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported earlier.

Zhang was also a member of the 24-member Politburo, the Communist Party of China's (CPC) centre of power. The other senior official, Liu, was a CMC member who served as the chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department.

Zhang and Liu were decorated war heroes and the only two CMC members with combat experience.

Both of them took part in PLA campaigns against Vietnam in the late 1970s.