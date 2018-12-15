Zoramthanga takes oath as Mizoram CM

December 15, 2018 13:13 IST

Mizo National Front President Zoramthanga on Saturday was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram state.

Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Zoramthanga and his Council of Ministers at Raj Bhavan located in Aizawl.

Chief ministers of other north-eastern states were present during the ceremony.

During the recently held election in the 40-member assembly, the MNF bagged as many as 26 seats. The state, which went to polls on November 28, saw a voter turnout of about 80 per cent. As many as 7,70,395 lakh voters were eligible to cast their vote in the state including 3.75 lakh males and 3.95 lakh females.

Two days back, MNF President Zoramthanga was been nominated as the leader of the legislative party by its newly elected legislators. This will be for the third term that the MNF is forming the government in Mizoram and after a gap of 10 long years.

Earlier, it has run governments during 1998 to 2008 for two consecutive terms and was headed by Zoramthanga as Chief Minister.