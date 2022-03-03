News
Pix: Yogi Adityanath, ministers cast their vote

March 03, 2022 14:54 IST
Voting for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began on Thursday at 7 am. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several prominent faces among 676 candidates are contesting from 57 seats spread across 10 districts in the state.

The voting will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. 

Among the voters who lined up to exercise their franchise on Thursday were some well-known politicians.

Have a look.

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling station in Gorakhpur in the 6th phase of assembly elections, March 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo
 
IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari, who is contesting from Phephna assembly seat, at a polling station in Ballia after casting his vote, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
 
IMAGE: UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, after casting his vote at a polling booth in the 6th phase of assembly polls, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
IMAGE: Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad casts his vote in the sixth phase of UP assembly elections at a polling booth in Gorakhpur, March 3, 2022.Photograph: ANI Photo
 
IMAGE: Former Union minister RPN Singh, who recently joined the BJP, casts his vote at a polling booth in Kushinagar in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
IMAGE: BJP MP and former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and his family members cast their vote at St Andrews Inter College, Gorakhpur, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
IMAGE: Samajwadi Party candidate Shubhawati Shukla (right), who is contesting against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat, comes out after casting her vote, Gorakhpur, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
PIX: Akhilesh, Channi, Sidhu, Amarinder cast votes
UP: 25% candidates for Phase 1 face criminal cases
'The ground is shifting in UP'
Finally, Bengal Guv summons assembly at 2 pm
Sports bodies praised for sanctions against Russia
Opposition backs govt's stand to abstain at UNGA
The Devastation In Ukraine
The War Against Coronavirus

