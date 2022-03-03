Pix: Yogi Adityanath, ministers cast their vote

Voting for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began on Thursday at 7 am. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several prominent faces among 676 candidates are contesting from 57 seats spread across 10 districts in the state.

The voting will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Among the voters who lined up to exercise their franchise on Thursday were some well-known politicians.

Have a look.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling station in Gorakhpur in the 6th phase of assembly elections, March 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari, who is contesting from Phephna assembly seat, at a polling station in Ballia after casting his vote, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, after casting his vote at a polling booth in the 6th phase of assembly polls, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad casts his vote in the sixth phase of UP assembly elections at a polling booth in Gorakhpur, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Union minister RPN Singh, who recently joined the BJP, casts his vote at a polling booth in Kushinagar in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP and former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and his family members cast their vote at St Andrews Inter College, Gorakhpur, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo