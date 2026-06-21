PIX: Yoga unites world as Indian missions lead global events

In China, around 400 people, including diplomats, academics, yoga practitioners and members of the Indian diaspora, participated in celebrations organised by the consulate general of India in Shanghai.

IMAGE: Consulate General of India hosts International Yoga Day celebrations at Bund Finance Centre, in Shanghai, China, June 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo/India in Shanghai on X

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts across the world marked the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, as Indian missions abroad organised events to highlight the ancient practice's role in fostering health and well-being.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated globally on June 21 every year, since its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

The theme for this year's event is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

In China, around 400 people, including diplomats, academics, yoga practitioners and members of the Indian diaspora, participated in celebrations organised by the consulate general of India in Shanghai at the Bund Finance Centre.

IMAGE: Yoga event being orgainsed in association with Heartfulness and Art of Living Foundation NZ at the Indian high commission premises in New Zealand. Photograph: Courtesy India in New Zealand on X

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Pratik Mathur described yoga as India's gift to the world and underscored its growing role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and active ageing, according to a statement issued by the consulate.

Mathur said that yoga transcends national boundaries and continues to inspire millions globally to embrace healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

The programme featured a guided meditation session, a Manipuri dance performance, an Indian classical music recital and a demonstration on the benefits of yoga.

"A comprehensive yoga session incorporating breathing techniques, asanas, and meditation was conducted for participants, emphasising the importance of regular practice in maintaining physical fitness, mental resilience, and overall wellness, particularly in advancing age," the statement said.

IMAGE: Yoga participants at Old Parliament House, Canberra, Australia. Photograph: Courtesy India in Australia on X

In the US, hundreds of participants gathered at the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC for a yoga session organised by the Embassy of India.

"The Embassy of India marked #IDY2026 in Washington D.C. under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' -- a reminder that yoga is for everyone, at every stage of life," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Washington also hosted a series of events at venues including Dupont Circle and the World Bank with local communities, besides setting up an Ayurveda corner showcasing traditional wellness practices.

In Saudi Arabia, nearly 500 participants, including government officials, diplomats, school children and Indian community members, attended an International Day of Yoga event in Riyadh.

The session was led by Saudi women yoga instructors Sima Ghannam and Malak Almughira, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in an X post.

IMAGE: of Yoga enthusiasts converge in Pokhara Stadium in Nepal. Photograph: ANI on X

"The growing popularity of yoga in Saudi Arabia marks yet another milestone in India-Saudi Arabia cultural ties," it said.

In Japan, more than 2,100 yoga enthusiasts joined celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy at the historic Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple in Tokyo.

"Despite the rain, with the motto 'Yoga together, rain or shine!', the venue was filled with energy and smiles," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X.

In Canada, the Consulate General of India in Toronto marked the International Day of Yoga with a large gathering against the backdrop of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Around 800 participants, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, yoga practitioners, wellness organisations, and community leaders, took part in the celebrations, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a social media post.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Mahavir Singhvi highlighted yoga's ability to transcend cultural, linguistic and national boundaries, bringing people together in a "shared pursuit of well-being and reaffirming its timeless relevance as a universal path to health, harmony, and inner balance".

"Celebrating this year's theme - 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', a beautifully synchronised yoga session served as a powerful celebration of community, connection, and collective well-being," the post said.

In Nepal, the embassy of India, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, organised a yoga demonstration near the Eternal Peace Flame and the Maya Devi Temple in the Lumbini Sanskritik area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More than 600 yoga enthusiasts participated in the event, attended by Lumbini Province Governor Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar.

Indian missions in several other countries also organised yoga sessions and events to mark the occasion.