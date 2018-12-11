Who's leading and who's trailing

Last updated on: December 11, 2018 09:21 IST

As the five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- go to the polls, here is how the big names are faring.

SACHIN PILOT

The Congress Rajasthan chief is leading from Tonk in Rajasthan. Pilot is being viewed as the chief ministerial candidate if the Congress wins.

ASHOK GEHLOT

Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has initial lead from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur district. He is seeking re-election from Sardarpura which falls in the west region of Rajasthan. The seat is categorised as an urban seat.

VASUNDHARA RAJE

The current CM is leading from Jhalrapatan, considered a stronghold of the BJP. This time, the Congress has sought to capitalise on the Rajput anger and fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Raje from Jhalrapatan. Singh feels that there was a Congress wave in Rajasthan and people want change.

SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN

The current Madhya Pradesh CM leads from Budhni.

K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, is leading in his home constituency of Gajwel where he is squaring off against TDP-backed ‘Mahakutami’ or ‘Grand Alliance’ candidate Vantaru Pratap Reddy.

RAMAN SINGH

Things are not looking good for the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. Singh, the BJP veteran, is trailing from Rajnandgaon where Congress's Karuna Shukla is ahead.