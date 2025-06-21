HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PHOTOS: When netas roll out mats for Yoga Day

By REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
June 21, 2025

A number of Union ministers performed yoga asanas in different corners of the country on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day.

Take a look at our leaders taking to the yoga mats on this special day.

 

Union Health Minister J P Nadda led the yoga day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates the International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, accompanied by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs yoga at Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management in Faridabad. Photograph: @FinMinIndia/X

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with envoys of various countries and other members of the diplomatic corps, perform yoga asanas in New Delhi's Nehru Park. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga  at Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meditates during a mass yoga event at the Pusa Campus in New Delhi. Photograph: @ChouhanShivraj/X
REDIFF NEWS
