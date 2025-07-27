HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: What Modi offered at Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 27, 2025 18:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshipped at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, July 27, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Amid chants of Vedic and Saivite Thirumurai, PM Modi prayed at the temple and brought a kalasam (metal pot) with traditional decorations which is believed to contain water from River Ganga regarded as sacred.

 

On his arrival, the PM was received by temple priests with traditional temple honours, the poorana kumbham.

Clad in veshti (dhoti), white shirt and angavasthram worn around the neck, the prime minsiter circumambulated the inner corridor of the temple, a part of the great living Chola temples, a UNESCO heritage site.

He also offered prayers by conducting a deeparathanai.

The PM also visited an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India on Chola Shaivism and architecture.

Modi is in Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
