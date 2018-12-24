7 killed in vehicle pile-up caused by dense fog in Haryana

Seven people were killed on Monday as their car collided with a truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, leading to a massive pileup involving several vehicles, police said.
The accident took place on the Jhajjar bypass in the morning, resulting in a pile-up as multiple vehicles rammed into each other due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog in the area, they said.
The victims were travelling in a jeep, officials said.
“As the cruiser jeep was involved in an accident with a truck, other vehicles which were close behind also rammed into each other. The visibility was poor due to dense fog,” a Jhajjar police official said.
this
Comment
article