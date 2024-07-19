'No Nation Will Question Our Power'

'No enemy will doubt our might.'

Expressing his gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him, Donald J Trump has said that his resolve is unbroken, and he is committed to delivering a government that serves the American people.

IMAGE: Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald J Trump speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The former US president said this after he formally accepted the Republican nomination for president for a third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.

"So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump, 78, said to applause.

In his first speech after a failed assassination bid on him on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said he stands before Americans with a message of confidence, strength, and hope.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, colour, and creed," he said in his speech addressing the Republican National Convention.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally.

"As you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's too painful to tell,” he said.

"Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged--to deliver a government that serves the American People. Everything I have to give, with all of the energy and fight in my heart and soul, I pledge to our nation tonight.

"This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free, and great again," Trump said of the November 5 election.

IMAGE: Former first lady Melania Trump, Trump's running mate J D Vance with his wife Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance at the RNC. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

"In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens -- we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

"On this journey, I am deeply honoured to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. Thank you, Melania, and thank you also for your beautiful letter to America calling for national unity. It captivated so many," he said.

Trump said he is thrilled to have a new friend and partner fighting by his side: His running mate Senator J D Vance, and his "incredible wife, Usha".

"I am here tonight to lay out a vision for the whole nation. To every citizen, whether you are young or old, man or woman, Democrat, Republican, or Independent, black or white, Asian or Hispanic, I extend to you a hand of loyalty and friendship. Together, we will lead America to new heights of greatness like the world has never seen before," he said.

Trump said under his leadership, the United States will be respected again.

"No nation will question our power. No enemy will doubt our might. Our borders will be totally secure. Our economy will soar. We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools, and importantly, we will restore peace, stability, and harmony all throughout the world.

"But to achieve this future, we must first rescue our nation from failed leadership. This will be the most important election in the history of our country.

"Under the current administration, we are a nation in decline. We have an inflation crisis that is making life unaffordable, ravaging the incomes of working and low-income families, and crushing our people,"

The US, Trump said, is having an illegal immigration crisis.

"...a massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease, and destruction to communities all across our land.

"Then there is an international crisis the likes of which the world has seldom seen. War is now raging in Europe and the Middle East, a growing spectre of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines, and all of Asia, and our planet is teetering on the edge of World War Three, and this will be a war like no other.

'It is time for a change. We simply cannot sustain four more years of this administration. So tonight, I make this pledge to the great people of America. I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates, and lower the cost of energy -- we will drill, baby, drill, which will lead to a large-scale decline in prices. I will end the illegal immigration crisis by closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I have already built.'

Trump said that he would end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the war with Russia and Ukraine, and the war caused by the attack on Israel.

Both wars, he said, would never have happened if he had been the president.

"So tonight, whether you've supported me in the past or not, I hope you will support me in the future because I will bring back the American Dream."