Trade union, BEST strikes disrupt normal life

January 08, 2019 17:17 IST

The two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest the Centre's alleged anti-worker policies evoked mixed response all over country on Tuesday.

As many as 10 CTUs with at least 20 crore workers affiliated to them have joined the strike.

The 10 CTUs going on strike include the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congres, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and the All India United Trade Union Centre, among others.

"The strike is quite visible in Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Manipur Bihar, Rajasthan, Goa, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana -- particularly in the targeted industrial areas and different mines," Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress said.

She said that some states' transport departments, taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers have gone on strike for two days while Railway workers are holding gate meeting bearing black badge to express their solidarity.

Odisha

IMAGE: Central trade union activists block a train during their 48-hour-long nationwide general strike in protest against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre, in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: PTI Photo

The strike disrupted rail and road traffic in Odisha

Train services were hit as trade union activists staged rail roko on the first day of the 48-hour strike at many places including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Jaleswar, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Paradip, police said.

Over a dozen trains were delayed due to blockade of railway tracks by strike supporters, leaving a large number of passengers stranded at many places, they said.

Shops, markets, business establishments, educational institutions and offices remained closed, while vehicular movement virtually came to a grinding halt across the state during the strike.

Roads wore a deserted look with vehicles, including government and private buses refraining from playing, while a large number of passengers were seen stranded in bus stands in many places.

Karnataka

IMAGE: Bus drivers at a bus depot during the 48-hour-long nationwide general strike. Photograph: PTI Photo

While buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation stayed off the roads in most parts of the state, causing inconvenience to the people travelling to distant places, private buses, auto, taxi and metro services were available as usual.

Mixed response to strike have been reported so far from Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad among others. In many districts, holiday was declared in schools and colleges, with examinations being postponed.

Very few Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses were seen plying on the roads. Officials said passengers were also few in number, as most of them were aware of strike and have opted for other modes of transport. Two BMTC buses were pelted with stones by miscreants near Malleswaram here, they said.

There were complaints about auto drivers charging exorbitant fares from passengers here, Hubballi among other places. Authorities said action would be initiated against such drivers.

Hotels, shops and establishments like malls and film theatres functioned as usual, with their unions extending a moral support to the strike. Bank services are likely to be disrupted.

The unions have decided to hold a protest march from Town Hall in the city to Freedom Park on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, from Town Hall to the Raj Bhavan.

Adequate security arrangement has been made to ensure that no untoward incident took place, police said.

Describing the strike as "illogical, irrational and politically-motivated" move called by "frustrated elements", the state Bharatiya Janata Party has called upon the people to reject it and carry on with their daily activities.

West Bengal

IMAGE: A policeman clears burning tyres. Photograph: PTI Photo

Several protesters were arrested as sporadic incidents of vandalism were reported from parts of West Bengal during the strike.

Stones were pelted at a school bus in Champadali area of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district. The students were later deboarded from the bus, police said.

Strike supporters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt tyres in various parts of the state including Kolkata.

In Howrah, Siliguri, Bardhaman, Birbhum, North and South 24 Paraganas, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress workers and strike supporters as TMC activists tried to stop them from forcibly imposing the strike.

Kerala

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Activists under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Unions block a train in Malda, West Bengal.

Trains were stopped in Thiruvananthapuram, Tripunithura, Shoranur railway stations.

Venad Express, which runs from the state capital to Shoranur Junction daily, was delayed by more than one hour as agitators squatted on tracks, blocking its route, and raised slogans. Other trains that were stopped here were Jan Shatabdi and Raptisagar Express.

All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have supported the strike, which has come five days after a 'hartal' was observed by right-wing groups in protest against the entry of two young women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The Sabarimala pilgrims, tourists, social and religious functions have been exempted from the strike Tuesday.

To ensure Sabarimala pilgrims were not affected by the strike, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has been operating buses from various destinations to Pamba, the foothills of the Sabarimala temple. However, KSRTC buses were not plying on other routes.

Shops at many places in the state capital were open and the popular 'Mittayi Theruvu' (sweet street) in Kozhikode was buzzing.

Maharashtra

IMAGE: A view of Dharavi depot after over 33,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport undertaking BEST went on an indefinite strike over their demands, including higher wages, in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

While other states were facing the brunt of trade union strikes, over 32,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport undertaking, BEST, went on an indefinite strike over various demands, including higher salaries, prompting the state government to invoke the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act against them.

The protest by the employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport coincided with the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest the government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

The state government invoked the MESMA after the strike affected nearly 25-lakh daily commuters. Some commuters complained that autorickshaw drivers were trying to take advantage of the situation and were charging five times more than the normal rates.

A meeting between Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and leaders of the workers' union that has called the strike failed to arrive at a positive result.

"The strike is illegal and the agitating staffers have been asked to resume work without delay, considering the hardships faced by the lakhs of passengers. They (striking staffers) must understand that the government has invoked the MESMA," a senior civic official said.

He said top officials of the BEST administration would meet the union leaders later in the day to end the stalemate. "Otherwise, doors are open for the BEST administration to take action accordingly," he warned.

The employees are demanding higher salaries, merging budget of the loss-making transport undertaking with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), deliberations on new wage agreement, resuming appointments on compassionate grounds and a bonus equivalent to that of the civic body's employees.

The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200 red-colour buses, which criss-cross the metropolis and also operate services in the neighbouring Thane district and Navi Mumbai. It is the second-biggest mode of transport in Mumbai after local trains, which ferry over 80-lakh passengers every day.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: People stand in queue as they wait for taxis in Mumbai.

BEST workers' union leader Shashank Rao said since their meeting with Mehta failed to yield any positive outcome, they were continuing with the strike. He said a final decision to end the strike depended on how the administration responds to their demands.

A BEST spokesperson said as many as 10 buses were ransacked in different depots by unidentified persons during the night, but no untoward incident was reported since morning.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway, Western Railway and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were operating extra local trains and buses to ferry the stranded passengers to their destinations.

Several commuters were seen rushing to hitch share autorickshaw rides and some walked to their workplaces.