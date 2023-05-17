'Time for my Bollywood debut?': US envoy's Mumbai darshan

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India Eric Garcetti visited Mumbai on Tuesday and met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat', besides offering prayers at Mumbadevi Temple and Jama Masjid.

Here are glimpses of Garcetti's Mumbai visit.

IMAGE: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Mumbadevi temple, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Garcetti and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during a meeting. 'Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance's innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation,' Garcetti tweeted. Photograph: Courtesy @USAmbIndia/Twitter

IMAGE: Garcetti meets Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. 'Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe,' the US envoy said in a tweet. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Garcetti at the Mumbadevi temple. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Garcetti visits the Jama Masjid in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo