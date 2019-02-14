This Valentine's Day, fall in love with real heroes

February 14, 2019 11:19 IST

On the Valentine's Day, ace photographer Pravin Talan came up with an incredible series of wallpapers featuring our brave men and women in uniform.

The lensman has captured the stunning images of fire fighters, commandos from the Indian Army, the National Security Guard, the CoBRA, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Mumbai Police.

"I just felt we don't need to be inspired by them on only 26th January or 15th August, but think of them with fondness on every occasion in our lives," Talan says.

Witty captions juxtaposed with the stunning images capturing real life situations, these Real Heroes work in, make you fall in love with these courageous men and women all over again.