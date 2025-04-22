The World Mourns Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 in Rome on Monday, April 21, less than a day after delivering a brief Easter Sunday message in St. Peter’s Basilica, is remembered as a spiritual leader whose life and final moments were deeply intertwined with prayer and devotion.

His passing during the holiest time in the Christian calendar has deeply moved Catholics worldwide.

Many see symbolic meaning in the timing, with Easter representing resurrection and hope.

In the Vatican, people expressed shock and admiration that he fulfilled his final public duty despite his frailty.

From Rome to Manila, church bells rang and prayers were offered as Catholics mourned and reflected on the Pope's death and legacy.

IMAGE: A person leaves a candle in front of a picture of Pope Francis outside the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, following the death of the pontiff, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Martin Cossarini/Reuters

IMAGE: A person stands near a portrait of Pope Francis, displayed at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California, US, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: A nun touches a photograph of Pope Francis inside the Cathedral of the Most Holy Conception, Chile, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Juan Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the clergy celebrate mass in memory of Pope Francis at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of Peace, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Claudia Morales/Reuters

IMAGE: A faithful holds a placard with images of Pope Francis ahead of a rosary in St Peter's square, at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: People embrace during mass at the Basilica of San Jose de Flores in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: A person touches an image of Pope Francis at the Virgen de Caacupe chapel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

IMAGE: Nuns pray at the Apostolic Nunciature in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows the projection of Pope Francis's portrait on the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Martin Cossarini/Reuters

IMAGE: Sacristans Julio Mansilla and Joel Hernandez ring the bell 88 times in honour of Pope Francis at the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Josue Decavele/Reuters

IMAGE: The Vatican flag flutters at the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace after the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Luc Gnago/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media report from outside St Peter's Square, Vatican City, April 22, 2025. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff