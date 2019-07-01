July 01, 2019 09:36 IST

Thousands of people took to the New York City streets for the largest LGBTQ celebration in the world.

It's the first time WorldPride is being held in the United States.

The march coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, considered the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

Marchers kiss as they walk down 5th Avenue as they part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Organisers of the march say there were over 1 lakh participants at the march. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

People wave from a window as participants march past. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

People play the drums at the World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade. The march was an amalgamation of colour, confetti, music and joy! Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

New York City Police Department officers participate in the Pride parade. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

An exuberant participant shows his enthusiasm during the march. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Men and women wore their feelings on their sleeves -- literally. All around the Rainbow flag was visible. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Messages of peace and love were carried through the parade. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

An attendee looks colourful at the parade. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The parade was an expression in complete freedom -- freedom to dance, to love and to enjoy life. Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Polaroid

All around the parade all you could see was colour. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Visitors from Amsterdam, the Netherlands march in the NYC Pride March. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in the annual NYC Pride March. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty Images