PHOTOS: The colours of Holi

March 20, 2019 08:39 IST

Millions of people across India took to the streets to douse other people in coloured powder for the annual Holi celebrations.

Revellers were seen partying in temples and throwing gulal over one another.

The festival is one of the largest celebrations across India, which commemorates the start of spring and the end of winter.

These amazing images capture people marking the joyous occasion by partying and having fun.

A boy sprays coloured water on a girl during the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Women daubed in colours hold an idol of Hindu goddess Radha as they take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations at a temple in UP town of Barsana. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

People are seen partying and dancing during the festivities in Barsana. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

A devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon. . Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Gulal powder is seen flying through the air. The festival is also a celebration of good harvests. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man holds a handful of vermilion powder as he gets ready to throw it to mark the commencement of Holi. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

These amazing images capture people marking the joyous occasion by having fun. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man daubed in colours holds a shield during "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Men daubed in colours sing hymns and dance as they take part in the festivities. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Millions of people across India took to the streets to douse other people in coloured powder for the annual Holi celebrations. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

The festivities are also an attraction for tourists visiting India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Should they dunk him in colour or not? That is the question as revellers participate in the festivities. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man shields himself from a woman beating him with a stick during "Lathmar Holi". Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Women beat men with wooden sticks during the Lathmar Holi festival in Barsana. Photograph: PTI Photo