Sushma's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga river

August 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, immersed her mother's ashes in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj, immerses her mother's ashes in Ganga river. Photograph: ANI Photo

Swaraj Kaushal, husband of Sushma Swaraj was also present with Bansuri on a boat along with some priests and relatives. Both Kaushal and Bansuri were seen teary-eyed while immersing the ashes of their beloved wife and mother.

Ahead of immersing ashes, Bansuri and Swaraj Kaushal attended a puja for the peace of the departed soul.

The mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were consigned to flames on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, besides family, friends and admirers bid a tearful adieu to the 67-year-old political stalwart.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to their beloved leader as she was cremated on Wednesday evening with full state honours.

Politicians and people from different walks of lives had paid tributes to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader.