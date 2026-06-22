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Supriya Sule's daughter gets married; Bhagwat, Rahul attend

By REDIFF NEWS June 22, 2026 16:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule's daughter and Sharad Pawar's granddaughter, Revati Sule, tied the knot with Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhanee in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday, June 20.

The wedding brought together leaders across the political spectrum under the same roof at the Jio Convention Centre.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani attended the wedding.

Sarang's father Arun Lakhani, who is the chairman and managing director of Vishwaraj group, was recently elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Sarang is the executive director of Vishwaraj group.

Revati Sule holds a master's degree in public administration from the London School of Economics.

Here are who's who attending the wedding. 

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attend the wedding. Photograph: Dhiraj Deshmukh on Instagram

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

Revati hugs her ajoba (grandfather) NCP-SP patriarch Sharad Pawar. Photograph: Supriya Sule on Instagram

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani join the wedding celebrations. Photograph: ANI video grab 

Revati Sule weds Sarang Lakhani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Photograph: ANI video grab

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with his MP wife Dimple, NCP leader Praful Patel grace the event. Photograph: @praful_patel/X

Revati Sule weds Sarang Lakhani

BJP MP Ravi Kishan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the sangeet ceremony. Photograph: @ravikishann/X

Revati Sule weds Sarang Lakhani

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Photograph: @BhagwantMann/X

Revati Sule weds Sarang Lakhani

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi and his MLA son Aaditya greet the couple. Photograph: @AUThackeray/X

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, industrialist Anil Ambani and Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI video grab

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

Supriya Sule with Revati's mother-in-law Vandana Lakhani. Photograph: Supriya Sule on Instagram 

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

AIMIM PM Asaduddin Owaisi. Photograph: AIMIM on X

Revati weds Sarang Lakhani

The cute couple, Revati and Sarang. Photograph: Supriya Sule on Instagram 

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