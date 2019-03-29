Sumatran Tiger cubs make public debut at Sydney zoo

March 29, 2019 15:48 IST

It was a moment of awe and pride when three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into the public's view for the first time on Friday at the Tarong zoo in Sydney.

Zookeepers called the moment a "wonderful success" for the future of the critically endangered species.

All photographs: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Say hello to Mawar, Tengah Malam and Pemanah, the three Sumatran tiger cubs who were allowed for the first time to venture outside their closed dens at Sydney's Taronga zoo.

Of the three -- Mawar (which means rose in Indonesian) and Tengah Malam (meaning midnight) are female cubs whereas Pemanah (archer) is their brother.

The three cubs were born on January 17. This has been the first time that they have moved in the outside, zookeeper Louise Ginman was quoted as saying.

That's mommy tiger there! Kartika is the proud mother of the three cubs at the zoo.

The three cubs are now a part of the 350 Sumatran Tiger pack. These tigers are critically endangered and found only in the forests of the Indonesia island of Sumatra. One of the main reasons for the few numbers is that their habitat has been devastated by illegal wildlife trade and jungle clearing for palm oil plantations.

Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said the zoo’s cubs are likely to grow up to become part of breeding programmes in other zoos around the world.

Asked about the cubs, Zookeeper Louise Ginman was quoted as saying by Reuters, "This birth is such a wonderful success for the conservation of this fragile species, and I am so excited that we can now invite guests to share our joy."