Stage set for 1st phase of polling in 20 states, UTs for 91 LS seats

April 10, 2019 19:54 IST

Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be held simultaneously in the first phase.

IMAGE: A salesman displays masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal at a shop. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Terroritries, including all in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls on Thursday in the first-phase, with Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh among several Union ministers in the fray.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, assembly polls to 175, 32 and 28 seats, respectively, will be held simultaneously in the first phase.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters get to exercise their franchise.

This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats will be held simultaneously. There are 2,118 candidates for the state polls and 319 for the Lok Sabha elections.

Telugu Desam Party chief and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.

YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocketborough Pulivendula.

In 2014, the TDP won 101, the YSRC 68, the BJP four, the Navodayam Party one and an Independent one in the state polls. In Lok Sabha seats, the TDP bagged 15, the YSRC eight and the BJP two.

IMAGE: Polling officials check EVM machines at a distribution centre. Photograph: PTI Photo

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in phase-one.

The TRS having swept the December assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen while the opposition Congress and the BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats.

There are 443 candidates in the fray.

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and daughter of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, are among the prominent candidates.

In Uttar Pradesh, on eight seats, the ruling BJP will clash with the newly-formed Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.

In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh will take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan.

His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat.

Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.

Seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls, with Union minister Nitin Gadkari locked in a battle with Congress's Nana Patole, a former BJP MP.

Union minister and BJP leader, Hansaraj Ahir is seeking a fourth term from Chandrapur.

IMAGE: A polling officer carries election material from a a distribution centre. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats will see polling on Thursday. .

LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.

In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West.

Four seats in Assam will go to polls, with former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor.

In Chhattisgarh where one Lok Sabha seat, Bastar, is going to polls, security has been tightened following a naxal attack in the constituency's Dantewada area on Tuesday.

A BJP leader and four security personnel were killed.

Polls will go as per schedule in the state, the Election Commission has said.

Sixty lakh voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday.

The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for Lok Sabha seats and 191 for assembly seats.

Two seats each in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya will see polling in the first phase.

Lone Lok Sabha seats going to polls on April 11 include Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep.