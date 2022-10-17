PIX: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka vote for new party chief

About 9,200 Congress party delegates cast their vote on Monday to choose between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress party’s top post.

The voting began at 10 am and the results will be declared on October 19.

"The delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling," said the chairman of the party’s central election authority, Madhusudan Mistry.

"Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 and counting of votes will be done on October 19. Polling booth set up at AICC as well, where over 50 people will vote. The whole polling process will be fair and free, no doubt about that,' he added.

It is not the first time that a non-Gandhi leader is contesting for the party presidency post-Independence, Jitendra Prasad contested for the post of president about 22 years ago against Sonia Gandhi in which the latter emerged as a winner, and went on to hold the mantle of the party for 20 years.

Party leaders including current president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh were among the top leaders to cast their votes.

Here's a look.

IMAGE: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi casts her vote at the AICC headquarters, New Delhi, October 17, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh casts his vote. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress presidential election candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at the party office, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Photograph: PTI Photo/Image via @ShashiTharoor

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts his vote in Bellary, Karnataka. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry conducts final checks before voting begins at the AICC office, New Delhi, October 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote at the AICC headquarters, New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cast his vote in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress delegates wait to cast their vote in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP P Chidambaram casts his vote at the AICC office, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh casts his vote at the AICC office in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath casts his vote in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leaders stand in a queue outside the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to cast their vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote at the PCC office in Raipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole casts his vote at the PCC office in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo