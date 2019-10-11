Sneak peek into Xi's hotel during meet with Modi

October 11, 2019 08:32 IST

India is leaving no stone unturned in the grand welcome and stay of China's President Xi Jinping during his visit to the shore town of Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From a grand welcome to cultural programmes, Jinping is getting the royal treatment.

During his stay for the summit, Jinping will be housed at ITC Grand Chola Hotel, a 5-star hotel, where comfort and opulence is guaranteed.

Take a look.

The ITC Grand Chola is located in Guindy and is the third largest hotel in India. The ornate, palatial structure is a tribute to one of southern India's greatest empires -- The Imperial Chola. Photograph: ITC Grand Chola

The ITC Grand Chola has 522 rooms and 78 luxuriously appointed service apartments. The building features towering facades and flowing architecture -- the aesthetics of the Cholas. Photograph: ITC Grand Chola

Dominant themes run throughout the hotel in the form of visual leitmotifs including carved elephants, the Wheel of Life or the Chakra, the four petalled clover floral motif and the intricate fretwork on panels and columns -- each carefully chosen for its relevance to Chola themes. Photograph: ITC Grand Chola

Here's the Raja Raja Chola Grand Presidential Suite. The six-room suite is packed with features -- an iPad enabled room controls, anti-stumble lights and mini bar. It is also equipped with a spacious dining and kitchen area, workstation desk and ample room to relax. Photograph: ITC Grand Chola

The suite provides a round the clock personal valet and to ensure safety of the guests, windows in this room are bullet proof. Photograph: ITC Grand Chola