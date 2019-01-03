Protester dies after clashes over Sabarimala, shutdown in Kerala

Last updated on: January 03, 2019 09:21 IST

A dawn-to-dusk 12-hour hartal called by Hindu outfits began Thursday morning in protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa.

IMAGE: Security deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by various organisations over the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

As per initial reports, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers were plying at the railway station in the state capital and various other places.

But in Kozhikode, protesters blocked vehicles and burnt tyres in the morning.

The hartal, which began at 6 am, has been called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, spearheading protests against the Supreme Court’s September 28 verdict, and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led United Democratic Front is observing a “black day” on Thursday.

IMAGE: A policeman chases away protesters during a protest against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

Two women, Kanakadurga, 44, and Bindu, 42, created history be stepping into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court’s historic judgment lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its “eternally celibate” deity.

As the news spread like wildfire from the hill shrine, protests erupted at several places, with Hindu right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing closure of shops and markets.

BJP and Communist Party of India-Marxist workers clashed in front of the Secretariat for over five hours Wednesday as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

A 55-year-old man, who was seriously injured in stone throwing at Pandalam, died late Wednesday night.

IMAGE: Congress workers hold a rally after women entered Sabarimala temple, in Kochi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Merchants’ organisations have said they would not cooperate with the hartal and keep shops and business establishments open.

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police Loknath Behara has warned of strict action against those indulging in violence during the hartal.

Various universities, including Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut and Kannur have postponed their examinations scheduled for Thursday.