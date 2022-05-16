News
1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting

1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 16, 2022 09:14 IST
One person was killed, and five others were injured in a shooting on Sunday at a church in the western US state of California, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

IMAGE: A woman reacts next to law enforcement officers after a deadly gunfire erupted at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, U.S. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

The shooting was reported at the church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the City of Laguna Woods in Southern California's Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department tweeted about 2:00 pm local time that deputies were responding to reports of the shooting.

 

It added later that "dispatch received calls of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm. Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries."

"All victims are adults and are en route to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene," said the department.

IMAGE: A police car is seen after a deadly shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

The gunfire erupted during a lunch reception honouring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body.

The sheriff's department noted that it had detained a suspect at the scene and had recovered a weapon that may be involved.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office tweeted,"We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
