At least 13 injured in shooting at New York subway station

At least 13 people have been injured in a shooting incident at a subway station in New York's Brooklyn on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

According to New York’s fire department, firefighters first responded to the 36th street station in Sunset Park around 0830 local time (1330 GMT) following reports of smoke.

The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said, reported The New York Times.

The White House press secretary has tweeted that United States President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation in New York.

The violent episode heightened simmering fears about public safety that have hindered New York City's push to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attack took place during the Tuesday morning rush at the 36th Street stop in Sunset Park.Police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighbourhood, at around 8:30 a.m., a Police Department spokeswoman said.

IMAGE: Police officers walk near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

They had also received reports of smoke inside the station, reported The New York Times.

Transit officials said that trains on the D, N and R lines would be delayed because of an unspecified investigation.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's subway, said no additional details were immediately available.

A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment as reports were still preliminary.