9 killed as private jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida

A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people tragically crashed into a residential area in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, killing all on board and prompting a major investigation into the aviation disaster.

IMAGE: A fireball rises into the sky after a Learjet crashed in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, US, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Aki Kuusisto/via/Reuters

Key Points A private Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area of West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

All nine individuals on board the aircraft were killed in the tragic incident.

The jet had departed from Austin, Texas, and was en route to the Bahamas when it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

The incident caused significant damage to infrastructure and led to road closures and evacuations in the adjacent community.

A private jet carrying nine people crashed into a residential area in the West Palm Beach area of Florida on Sunday (local time), triggering a massive fireball and prompting emergency crews to shut down nearby roads.

All nine people on board were killed.

"Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X, confirming that all nine people on board the Learjet 60 had been killed.

Investigation Underway After Tragic Crash

According to Fox News, the aircraft crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM, approximately nine miles from United States President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Duffy said the aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas.

"The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB's investigation," he said, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Department of Transportation were closely monitoring the crash and would share updates as they became available.

The FAA confirmed that the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates," the agency said in a statement.

IMAGE: People stand near a crater formed after a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida. Photograph: Vanessa Lara/via Reuters

Community Impact And Emergency Response

Fox News reported that emergency crews shut down Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, urging residents and motorists to avoid the area.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the incident as an extended emergency operation in a post on X, asking the public to stay away from the affected area.

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis stated the crash caused significant damage to surrounding infrastructure.

“Governor Ron DeSantis joined local officials to give an update and address the community. The crash caused significant debris, damage to surrounding infrastructure, and prompted road closures and evacuations in the adjacent community. Approximately 600 residents are being assisted with temporary shelter and other essential needs,” it noted.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3375,” it added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, first responders, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” the post concluded.

Flight Path Details And Ongoing Probe

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft descending rapidly before an explosion sent flames and thick smoke into the air.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the Learjet initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent at around 5:48 p.m. UTC.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the latter leading the probe.