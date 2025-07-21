HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
16 dead after jet crashes into college building in Dhaka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2025 17:35 IST

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed atop a college building in Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 16 people, most of them children, and injuring dozens, officials said.

IMAGE: Firefighters and army members work next to the wreckage of an air force training aircraft after it crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka on July 21, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area.

 

At least 16 people died following the crash of the air force craft into the Milestone College campus," said Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser Muhammad Yunus for the Health Ministry.

IMAGE: Rescue members carry the body of a victim. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Earlier, the defence ministry in a statement said that the F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm and crashed into the college campus soon after.

The plane crashed with a big bang and immediately caught fire, a fire service official said.

IMAGE: An ambulance passes near the crash spot. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

According to police, firefighting units, ambulances, and air force helicopters rushed to the scene soon after the crash.

A teacher of the school said that dozens of ambulances were carrying the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
