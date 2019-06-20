Setback for Chandrababu Naidu as 4 TDP MPs join BJP

June 20, 2019 19:45 IST

IMAGE: THree TDP Mps -- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh -- join the BJP in presence of BJP working president JP Nadda. Photograph: ANI

Four of the six Telugu Desam Party members of Rajya Sabha on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with the saffron party.

Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T G Venkatesh met Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and handed him a letter of a resolution passed by the legislature party urging its merger.

BJP's working president J P Nadda and leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot also met Naidu and submitted a proposal from BJP president Amit Shah saying the party has no objection to the merger of the TDP Legislature party with the BJP.

Three of the four MPs later met Nadda and Gehlot at the party headquarters and joined the BJP.

IMAGE: Nadda welcomes Y S Chowdary in the BJP. Photograph: ANI

"I assure them that the BJP believes in politics of positivity and inclusiveness," Nadda told a press conference in the presence of TDP MPs.

Their decision to back the BJP will give a boost to the saffron party in the upper house as the ruling National Democratic Alliance does not have a majority there yet.

The TDP, which is led by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also has three MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members and the BJP is the single largest party with 71 MPs.

IMAGE: TDP Rajya Sabha MPs Y Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and CM Ramesh submit their resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. Photograph: /PTI Photo

Reacting to the development, Naidu said such crises were not new to the party.

Taking stock of the situation, Naidu, who is vacationing in Europe, spoke to a couple of senior party leaders in Amaravati over phone, party sources said.

Naidu enquired about the rebellion and told the leaders that such crises were not new to TDP, they said.

The TDP fought with the BJP only for securing the state's interests, the sources quoted him as having said.