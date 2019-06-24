REWIND: Best images of the week gone by

June 24, 2019 08:39 IST

Missed the biggest news from last week?

Here's what happened in the world in photos.

Jesus Tavarez and Juan De La O, both from The Bronx, New York, kiss on the steps that are covered in rainbow colours for Pride Month at Franklin D Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Organisers said the flag measures 12-by-100 feet and claim it is the largest LGBT pride flag in New York City. The steps will remain in pride colours through the end of the month. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Protesters demonstrate against the now-suspended extradition bill in Hong Kong. Large numbers of protesters rallied on Sunday despite an announcement yesterday by Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam that the controversial extradition bill will be suspended indefinitely. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Long-term community member Desi Cranenburgh gestures to some of the messages written on a memorial to the dead, after attaching her latest homemade tribute near to the site of Grenfell Tower, a day before the second anniversary of the fire which killed 72 people, on June 13, 2019 in London, England. A number of the families of victims and 177 survivors of the disaster have launched legal action in the US against the manufacturers of some of the materials used in the buildings refurbishment, including Arconic, Celotex and Celotexs parent, Saint-Gobain. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A television screen shows Chinese state media CCTV's footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, in Beijing, China. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

A protester sits on the ground next to riot policemen, who cover themselves with shields during a rally against a Russian lawmaker's visit in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photograph: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Dancers waltz in front of Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks T-72 B3, during a rehearsal for an exhibition event, part of the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, in Rostov Region, Russia. Photograph: Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters

Internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. Photograph: Omar Sobhani/Reuters