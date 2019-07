July 21, 2019 19:36 IST

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, bringing respite to people from heat and humid weather.

The heavy downpour also caused water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Take a look.

Vehicles wade across a water-logged street, following heavy monsoon rain at Pragati Maidan. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Traffic congestion due to waterlogging, following heavy monsoon rain at ITO in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

People wade through a flooded road after heavy monsoon shower near Nigambodh Ghat. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Women try to cover themselves with plastic banners as they walk along the Rajpath during rains in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo