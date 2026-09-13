Rahul, Priyanka hold breakfast meeting with Malaysian PM

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi, focusing on bolstering India-Malaysia bilateral relations and strategic partnerships.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meet over breakfast in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting in New Delhi.

Discussions focused on strengthening India-Malaysia bilateral ties.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the high-profile diplomatic engagement.

The meeting occurred a day after PM Narendra Modi held talks with Ibrahim on trade, semiconductors, infrastructure, and defence.

Malaysia is a significant partner for India within both the BRICS and ASEAN groupings.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting here and discussed India-Malaysia ties.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting. The Congress put out pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the breakfast meeting with Ibrahim.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ibrahim held talks focusing on cooperation in the areas of trade, semiconductors, infrastructure and defence.

The two leaders had met on the margins of the BRICS Summit In New Delhi.

Malaysia is a partner country in the BRICS grouping. It is also a key partner country for India within the ASEAN grouping.