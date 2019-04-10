Family matters! Rahul files nomination from Amethi

April 10, 2019 13:57 IST

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

For the second consecutive time, Rahul will contest against Union Textile Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Prior to filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi held a road show during which he was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra alongwith their children Raihan and Miraya.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi flanked by his family -- brother-in-law Robert Vadra, nephew Raihan Vadra, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and niece Miraya -- waves to the crowds during the roadshow ahead of filing his papers. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka waved to the crowds from their open truck as it weaved through the crowded streets. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Chants of Congress's theme -- Nyay -- rang out on the streets as Rahul made his way to the Collectorate's office. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Surging crowds of Congress supporters walked along as the truck made its way to the Collectorate. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Rahul reached Amethi, which goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, early on Wednesday morning. Photograph: PTI Photo