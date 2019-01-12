PHOTOS: Prez confers honorary rank of General on Nepal Army chief

January 12, 2019 17:23 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to General Purna Chandra Thapa, the Army Chief of Nepal. Thapa assumed the command of the Nepal Army in September last year. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The event was attended by Subhash Bhamre, Union Minister of State for Defence, chiefs of the three services and senior officers from the armed forces. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

'In recognition of his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering the long and friendly association with India, the President of India is pleased to confer the honorary rank of the General of the Indian Army on General Purna Chandra Thapa,' the citation read. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Commissioned into the Nepali Army in 1980, the general is a graduate of the National Defence College, India and Army Command and Staff College, Nepal. Besides holding Bachelors degree from Tribhuwan University (Nepal), he also holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

During his 39-year-long service, he has commanded an Infantry Batallion, an Infantry Brigade, and has served as General Officer Commanding, Valley Division and served as a military secretary in the Army headquarters. His overseas assignments include serving at the Golan Heights, Lebanon and former Yugoslavia under the United Nations banner. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan