Portraits from the farmers march in Delhi

November 30, 2018 15:50 IST

Banded under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, thousands of farmers arrived in Delhi on Thursday, on trains, buses and other modes of transport.

The AIKSCC was formed under the aegis of All India Kisan Sabha and other Left-affiliated farmers’ bodies in June 2017, following protests by farmers in states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for debt relief and remunerative prices.

On Friday, they marched to Parliament demanding for loan waivers and increased remuneration.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters was able to photograph different farmers participating in the rally.

The one takeaway: They may all look very different, but their woes are all the same.

A farmer reads a book during a rally to protest soaring farm operating costs and plunging prices of their produce in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A daughter of a farmer with her face painted attends the rally. Farmers from all across the country gathered at Ramlila and camped out in the cold on Thursday night before they began their march on Friday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Young, old, poor... It didn't matter. Farmers from everywhere who had gathered for the rally said they just wanted to be heard and needed their demands to be met. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters