Political bigwigs, film celebrities turn up to vote

As the second phase of polling commenced on Thursday amid heightened security, political bigwigs came out to cast their votes for constituting the 17th Lok Sabha.

Among those who took to their respective polling booths were former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet. After casting her vote she said, "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. The BJP have completely taken over AIADMK." Photograph: ANI

DMK president and Kanimozhi's step-brother MK Stalin casts his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet. Photograph: ANI





Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her vote. Photograph: ANI

Actor and Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth to cast his vote. Photograph: ANI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. Photograph: ANI

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram shows his inked finger. Photograph: ANI

Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidi Rangarajan also cast their votes at Karaikudi, Sivaganga from where Karti is contesting the election. Photograph: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai. "Today is the day!! Vote because it matters!" Shruti tweeted. Photograph: ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth, who cast his vote in Chennai, said, "everybody should vote". Photograph: ANI

Manipur governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal. Photograph: ANI

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. Photograph: ANI