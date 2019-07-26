News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PM shares photos of visit to Kargil during war

PM shares photos of visit to Kargil during war

July 26, 2019 09:52 IST

As the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers.

"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," he said on Twitter.

 

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

"The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," Modi said.

In the photographs, he is seen interacting with army men and meeting wounded soldiers.

-- KARGIL WAR: 20 YEARS LATER

Photographs: @narendramodi/Twitter

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

'We had to throw the Pakistanis out'

'We had to throw the Pakistanis out'

Kargil 20: India failed to exact a price from Pakistan

Kargil 20: India failed to exact a price from Pakistan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use