PHOTOS: Modi meets world leaders at G20

Last updated on: November 30, 2018 23:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the G-20 summit and as a 'custom' the PM met all the leaders with his trademark hand shakes and hugs.

From United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi met them all.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit at Centro Costa Salguero. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Earlier, Modi participated in an informal meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries. Addressing the meeting, he said terrorism and radicalisation was the biggest challenges the world was facing and underlined the need for the BRICS and G-20 countries to work together to strengthen the UN counter terrorism framework to stop terrorist networks, their financing and movement. Apart from Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil President Michel Temer were also present in the meeting. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi also met the Chinese president separately. This is their fourth meeting this year. "Discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship across all aspects of our ties," the MEA said after the meeting. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between Japan, America. The trilateral meeting between Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Modi is taking place in the backdrop of China engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and with Japan in the East China Sea. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The PM also met his British counterpart Theresa May ahead of the summit. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Apart from Japan, America and India trilateral meet, Modi will also participate in the 2nd Russia, India, China trilateral meet. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi gave a tight hug to Duth prime minister Mark Rutte. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Even Mexico's President Enrique Pena Neto couldn't resist but to give a hug to Modi. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter