PM attacks Congress for comparing sliding rupee with his mother

November 24, 2018 17:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress on Saturday, days after its leader Raj Babbar compared the rupee's slide with the age of his mother, saying those who did not have issues to talk about, resort to abusing someone else's mother.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, in Chhatarpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing a rally Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, Modi, in an apparent dig at United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, said 125 crore people of the country were the "high-command" of his government, which was "not remote-controlled by a madam".

Hitting out at the Congress on Babbar's remarks, he said, "When one doesn't have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else's mother."

The Congress leader had kicked up a row in Indore on Thursday when he compared the falling value of rupee against US dollar with the age of the prime minister's mother.

Attacking Gandhi, Modi alleged that "coffers of banks were emptied for the rich during the madam's government". "However, our government opened doors of banks for the needy youth," Modi said.

The prime minister asked why the Congress was worried about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being called "mama".

"They are worried Shivraj is called mama...Why, don't you remember (Ottavio) Quattrocchi mama and Warren Anderson (then chairman of the Union Carbide) mama," he said, referring to the Bofors scandal and the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

He said the Congress was voted out of power in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago because it indulged in the politics of divisiveness.

IMAGE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Kajlivan Ground, in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

'Modi betrayed people on promises of jobs, depositing Rs 15 lakh in accounts'

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Modi has betrayed the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing two crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

The Congress chief was addressing a rally at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls will be held on November 28.

"Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said.

Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back.

The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.

The Congress chief said while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members.

"When you hear Modi's speech, he uses wrong words and speaks with hatred... and also speaks lies. The faith reposed by the people and youths in them has broken. Now, when Modi comes, people say he will speak lies," Gandhi said.

"He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking," he said.

"Though Chouhan has indulged in corruption, whenever he says anything against us, he speaks with decency," Gandhi added.