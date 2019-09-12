Puri film toh abhi baaki hai: PM on his govt's 100 days

Last updated on: September 12, 2019 22:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said development and the fight against corruption and terrorism during the first 100 days of the National Democratic Alliance 2.0 government was just a "trailer" of a fast-paced film, adding puri film toh abhi baaki hai, suggesting more concrete steps are on the anvil.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a function organised for the inauguration of the new Jharkhand assembly building, a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj and other projects in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Photograph: PTI Photo

Modi also took a dig at former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, saying some people facing allegations of corruption have already been put in their "rightful place", a reference to him being sent to jail early this month.

The prime minister was speaking in Ranchi in poll-bound Jharkhand after launching a slew of measures including ambitious pension schemes for farmers, shopkeepers and self-employed persons. He also inaugurated a new building complex for the state Assembly and a multi-modal cargo terminal, which is expected to ease transportation in the mine-rich region.

"Those who thought they are above law and above courts of the country are now approaching courts praying bail; some people have already gone inside (jail) which is their rightful place.

"Development is our pledge and commitment; never has the country seen such acceleration in development," Modi told a public meeting at Prabhat Tara maidan now renamed as Jagannath maidan here. Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi after the senior Congress leader was sent to two-week judicial custody by a court in the INX media corruption case filed by the CBI. The former minister has denied the allegations against him.

"In sabhi mamlo mein, desh ne abhi sarkar ka bas trailer dekha hai, puri film toh abhi baaki hai". (The country has just seen the 'trailer' of the functioning of the government(in 100 days), the entire film still remains to be seen.)

The prime minister also reiterated his commitment to securing the dignity of Muslims, citing the passage of the triple talaq bill in the first session of Parliament during the tenure of Modi 2.0 government.

Talking about the two newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Modi said, "We aim to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0."

Modi also described the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA as kaamdaar (work oriented) and damdaar (strong).

He referred to how Jharkhand earlier lacked transparency and witnessed scams, but chief minister Raghubar Das made efforts to bring transparency in the last nearly five years.

Modi's words of praise of his party government comes ahead of the state assembly elections in Jharkhand due later this year.

Reeling out figures related to different welfare projects launched by the government, he said 44 lakh people availed benefits under the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme in the last one year.

The world's largest health insurance scheme was launched by the prime minister from Jharkhand last year.

More than two crore houses were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana and two crore more houses are under construction in the country, besides constructing 10 crore toilets and giving free LPG connections to eight crore beneficiaries under 'Ujjwala Yozana', he said.

About the planned schemes in the state, Modi said Jharkhand will get a new identity through the Multi-Modal Terminal at Sahibganj, which will connect Bangladesh, Nepal and the North-East areas.

IMAGE: A BJP supporter attends the function. Photograph: PTI Photo

The prime minister said that pension schemes for the people working in the unorganized sector, farming and small trading units have been introduced.

The government will spend Rs 1 lakh every year on the tribal students education, he said.

After its bifurcation from Bihar in 2000, the tribal dominated state of Jharkhand will now have its own well-equipped assembly building to carry out legislative functions.

The three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore.

It is dubbed as the first paperless assembly in the country.

Modi dedicated "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana" that will help small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month, on attaining the age of 60 years.

Farmers who are currently between 18 and 40 years of age can apply for the scheme.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan Dhan Yojana', a pension scheme for shopkeepers and retail traders was also launched.

Another 'Swarojgar' pension scheme was also rolled out for self-employed persons.

Under both the schemes, beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

The cargo terminal, which was inaugurated online by the prime minister from here, has been built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj.

It has a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonnes per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels.

Modi laid the foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand's 24 districts.

The foundation for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat was also laid by the prime minister.

The new secretariat building in the state capital will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,238.92 crore.