People take holy dip, buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the country on Tuesday.

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival associated with good luck and prosperity.

It is considered auspicious for bringing wealth and good fortune and is celebrated by Hindus and Jains.

The event, which occurs on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishaka month, is said to bring happiness and wealth to all.

It is thought that any investments made on this day will yield good returns.

IMAGE: Devotees take dip in the Ganga River on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, in Varanasi, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People buy jewellery at a showroom on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Bridegrooms of the Pal community ride camels during a baarat procession before a mass marriage ceremony on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People gather to offer prayers at an ISKCON temple, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, in Patna, on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees queue up to offer prayers on the Akshay Tritiya at Dakshineswar Kali temple, in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A woman tries a necklace at a showroom on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo