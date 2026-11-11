Home  » News » Passenger train derails in Assam; several feared injured

Passenger train derails in Assam; several feared injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: November 11, 2026 09:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday morning, with five coaches and the engine coming off the tracks, though railway officials confirm all passengers are safe with no reported fatalities.

Train Mishap

IMAGE: The train, enroute to Kolkata from Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl, derailed near Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru near Guwahati on Wednesday morning.
  • Northeast Frontier Railway reported no immediate fatalities or injuries, stating all passengers are safe.
  • The accident occurred when the loco pilot could not control the train's speed while being received at Digaru railway station.
  • Passengers are being transported to their destinations on an alternative train, and a recovery train has been rushed to the site.

Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru near Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Details Of The Derailment

There are no immediate reports of any fatalities or injuries, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

 

''All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone,'' he said in a statement.

The accident occurred when the train was being received at Digaru railway station and the loco pilot gave precedence to another train, but could not control the speed, he said.

''This resulted in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed,'' he said.

Train Mishap

The train, en route to Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl from Kolkata, derailed near Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district around 6.54 am, another official said.

Eyewitnesses, however, claimed that several people were injured.

The spokesperson said that passengers are being taken to their destinations on an alternative train.

Train Mishap

A recovery train has also been rushed to the spot for rescue operations and clearing the tracks, the official said.

NFR General Manager Vivek Khare, along with other senior officials, have proceeded to the site, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

train derailmentpassenger injuriessairang-kolkata expressguwahati train accidentassam railway incident

More From Rediff

Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys
Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India

Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India
The Lawyer Who Fought For Justice, Not Power

The Lawyer Who Fought For Justice, Not Power

Related Stories

Siphung express derails in Assam, motorman seriously injured

Siphung express derails in Assam, motorman seriously injured

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled