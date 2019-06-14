Over 100 docs resign in WB, demand Mamata's apology

June 14, 2019 20:33 IST

Over 100 senior doctors of various state-run hospitals across West Bengal resigned from their services on Friday amid the ongoing agitation by the medical fraternity against the violence at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Junior doctors hold placards during their strike in protest against an attack on an intern doctor, at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

The doctors, including heads of departments of medical colleges and other hospitals in Kolkata, Burdwan, Darjeeling and North 24 Parganas districts, sent their resignation letters to the state director of medical education, a senior health department official said.

"We express fullest solidarity to the current movement of NRS Medical College and Hosptial and other government hospitals agitating to protest the brutal attack on them while on duty," Dr P Kundu, director of the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine, said in the resignation letter.

"We strongly stand by the demands of security and protection for all healthcare personnel and we have tried our best to continue life saving services in the interest of our patients till now," Prof (Dr) Dipanjan Bandyopadhyay, Head of Medicine department at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, wrote in the resignation letter which contained the signature of 34 other senior doctors.

"Under the present circumstances, it is not possible for us to continue our services indefinitely without minimum manpower resources. In the absence of any constructive development to end this crisis, we are pained to offer our resignation and request you to relieve us of our responsibilities," the resignation letter read.

The principal and the medical superintendent of the NRS Medical College and Hospital submitted their resignations on Thursday night.

Two junior doctors of the NRS Medical College and Hospital were seriously injured in an attack by family members of a patient who died on Monday night, triggering the agitation.

Meanwhile, agitating doctors on Friday demanded West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's unconditional apology and set six conditions for the state government to withdraw their four-day-long stir that disrupted healthcare services across the state.

"We want unconditional apology of chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the manner in which she had addressed us at the SSKM Hospital yesterday. She should not have said what she had," a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors, Dr Arindam Dutta, said.

While visiting the SSKM Hospital on Thursday, Banerjee had contended that "outsiders" had entered medical colleges to create disturbances and the agitation was a conspiracy by the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Members of Joint Doctors Forum walk in solidarity during their strike in protest against an attack on an intern doctor, at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Listing the six conditions, the agitators said the chief minister will have to visit the injured doctors at the hospital and her office should release a statement condemning the attack on them.

"We also want immediate intervention of the chief minister. Documentary evidence of judicial enquiry against the inactivity of the police to provide protection to the doctors at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital on Monday night should also be provided," he said.

Two junior doctors were assaulted on Monday night by family members of a patient who died in the NRS Hospital.

"We demand documentary evidence and details of action taken against those who had attacked us," Dutta said.

They also demanded unconditional withdrawal of all "false cases and charges" which were imposed on junior doctors and medical students across West Bengal in the wake of their strike.

They also stressed on their demand for improvement of infrastructure in all health facilities as well as posting of armed police personnel there.