Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, 1st time MPs, take oath

June 25, 2019 14:33 IST

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Actress and Trinamool Congress MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan (front) arrive at Parliament during the budget session. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

 

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla.

IMAGE: Mimi Chakraborty takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. Photograph: PTI Photo

After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.

It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium.

IMAGE: TMCs Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. Photograph: PTI Photo

While Jahan is member from Basirhat, Chakraborty represents Jadhavpur in the lower house.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
