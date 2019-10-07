Nusrat Jahan dances, plays 'dhaak' during Durga Puja

October 07, 2019 15:00 IST

Trinamool Congress's first-time parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan and her businessman husband Nikhil Jain were spotted at a Durga Puja pandal, offering prayers and taking part in the celebrations there.

Dressed in traditional clothes, the couple offered prayers to Goddess Durga and also played dhaak, a musical instrument, as part of Durga Ashtami celebrations on Monday.

WATCH: Nusrat Jahan plays the Bengali dhol

Video: Nikhil Jain/Instagram

The two shared pictures and videos from the Durga Puja celebrations online which were widely shared and liked on social media.

When asked what she prayed for, the MP said, "I have prayed for people around us so that they live a peaceful and happy life so that whatever situation we are in it soothes down. We all are part of a big family here in Bengal."

Speaking about observing Ashtami and offering puja being a Muslim, she said "I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all the religious festivities."

Earlier, Jahan and her friend Mimi Chakraborty, also a first-time parliamentarian danced to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey' as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

The video has collected millions of views on Facebook.

Nusrat Jahan contested as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Basirhat constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year. She defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sayantan Basu by a huge margin of 350,000 votes.