PHOTOS: Netas, common man vote in MP, C'garh poll

The voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats was held on Friday, November 17, while Chhattisgarh voted in the second phase of the election.

Here are a few glimpses of the polling booths in the two states.

Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons show ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, in Sehore district. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chouhan's rival and Congress MP president Kamal Nath casts vote at Shikarpur in the Sausar assembly seat of Chhindwara district. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his family show their inked fingers after casting their votes in Kuruddih village in his constituency Patan in Durg district. Photograph: @bhupeshbaghel/X

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

An elder voter poses for a photo at a photo booth after casting his vote for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Collector and District Election Officer Rituraj Raghuvanshi along with others stand in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, in Dhamtari. Photograph: ANI Photo