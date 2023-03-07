News
Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for 5th term

Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for 5th term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2023 15:28 IST
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.

IMAGE: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The 72-year-old politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Governor La Ganesan.

T R Zeliang and Y Patton were sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers of the state, while other members of the Rio cabinet also took oath.

 

State BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, widely popular on social media across the country for his sense of humour, and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to Nagaland assembly for the first time, were among those who were sworn-in as members of the council of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rio will lead an all-party oppositionless government, even as the NDPP-BJP alliance secured 37 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly polls in the northeastern state.

All other parties in the state have extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
