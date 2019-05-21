PHOTOS: NDA leaders meet over dinner ahead of results

May 21, 2019 22:32 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a dinner meeting with top National Democratic Alliance leaders, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. All Photographs: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Tuesday hosted a dinner for leaders of National Democratic Alliance parties that was attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray among others.

IMAGE: Modi being felicitated by Bihar CM and JD-U president Nitish Kumar during the dinner meeting.

The dinner was followed by a meeting in which nearly two dozen allies facilitated Prime Minister Modi.

IMAGE: Modi being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, left.

All NDA partners came one after another and felicitated him with a shawl.

IMAGE: Modi with leaders of NDA parties in the North Eastern States.

Top leaders of the NDA were sitting on the dais with Modi, on whose one side was Shah and on other its was Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal, the senior most leader of the alliance.

IMAGE: The PM is greeted by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya.

Besides them Nitish, Thackeray, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were also there.

IMAGE: Thackeray with BJP president Amit Shah at the meet.

The meeting follows another meeting of the council of ministers called by Shah to thank them for 'their service to the nation'.

IMAGE: Modi being felicitated by Akali Dal patron and five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The NDA meeting assumes significance as it has been called just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll's results on May 23, in which almost all the exit polls have projected the alliance getting clear majority in the lower house.

IMAGE: Thackeray presents the PM with a bouquet.