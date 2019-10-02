Gandhi@150: Nation remembers its father

October 02, 2019 16:48 IST

An outpouring of tributes, marches and commemorative events marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

Here are some of the glimpses of the celebration as India remembered the Father of the Nation.

School children pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi in Indore. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rear Admiral (retd.) Vipin Kumar Saxena, chairman and managing director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (extreme right), with other company employees participates in a 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in front of the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

School students celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with his image on an aircraft. Photograph: @airindiain/Twitter

Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a rally in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

A visitor clicks picture of a huge charkha, made from plastic waste, which has been installed by the Noida authority to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

School children pay floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo