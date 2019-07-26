News
Rediff.com  » News » Nation pays homage to the Kargil Martyrs

Nation pays homage to the Kargil Martyrs

Last updated on: July 26, 2019 11:48 IST

India is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the historic 1999 Kargil conflict, which was termed 'Operation Vijay' by the Indian Army.

To commemorate the event, the day of celebrations is marked as the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

-- Kargil War: 20 years later

It was on this day 20 years ago that the Indian Army managed to make the Pakistani forces withdraw along the Line of Control, hoisting the tricolour atop the high-altitude Kargil, in Jammu-Kashmir.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. Bad weather on Friday prevented President Ram Nath Kovind from visiting the Drass war memorial. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Diwas, in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

WATCH: Defence Chiefs pay tribute at Drass memorial

 

Rajnath Singh paying tribute to the fallen soldiers said, "Their unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice ensured the safety and sanctity of our borders.". Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Family members of martyrs of Kargil War light lamps to pay tributes on Kargil Diwas at the Drass memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo
AGENCIES
