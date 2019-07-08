The hotel where Karnataka rebel MLAs are hiding out

July 08, 2019 20:19 IST

Sofitel, a luxurious hotel in Mumbai, is hogging the limelight after 10 Karnataka MLAs, belonging to the ruling Janata Dal-Secular and the Congress, checked in over the weekend after submitting their resignations to the assembly speaker there, throwing the southern state in political turmoil.

Take a look at the swanky digs.

Photograph courtesy: sofitel-mumbai-bkc.com The luxury hotel situated in Mumbai's upscale Bandra-Kurla Complex, a bustling central business district, has become the house for the rebel MLAs since Saturday night. The hotel since then has seen a flurry of activity and police security has doubled outside the hotel since Saturday, courtesy the VIP guests.

Photograph courtesy: sofitel-mumbai-bkc.com The lobby of the swanky hotel in Mumbai. According to the hotel's website, Sofitel draws inspiration from local culture and tradition while celebrating innovation and the French art de vivre to offer a one-of-a-kind, luxurious hotel experience.

Photograph courtesy: sofitel-mumbai-bkc.com Sofitel has been a favourite with both the BJP and the Congress for years. Its central location, close to the airport, makes it even more of a choice for politicos.

Photograph courtesy: sofitel-mumbai-bkc.com Sofitel has 302 rooms and suites. Pictured here is the Imperial suite, which stretches over 1,700 square feet. A night in the Imperial Suite will cost Rs 1.5 lakh whereas the other rooms would cost around Rs 8,000 per night.

Photograph courtesy: sofitel-mumbai-bkc.com The hotel also has various restaurants offering a wide array of choices of cuisines to eat from.